iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,422,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 320,933 shares.The stock last traded at $47.65 and had previously closed at $47.75.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.