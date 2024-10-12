iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Bought by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Price Performance

BINC stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

