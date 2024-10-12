iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBGA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0877 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.