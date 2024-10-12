iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 444,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

