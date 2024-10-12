iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.36% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

