iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 99.1% in the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 251,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,999 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 111.7% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

