iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 8,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 73,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $82.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $494.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

