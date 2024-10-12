iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

