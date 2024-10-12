iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

EWT stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

