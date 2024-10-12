iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Cut by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

