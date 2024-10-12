iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IWO opened at $286.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $291.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

