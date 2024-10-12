iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Trimmed by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after buying an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,859,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,439,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWR stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

