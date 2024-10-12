iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Trimmed by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,791,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,032. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

