iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,434,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,759,555 shares.The stock last traded at $110.29 and had previously closed at $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.