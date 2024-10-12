iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,434,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,759,555 shares.The stock last traded at $110.29 and had previously closed at $110.27.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
