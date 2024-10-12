iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,076,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,217,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63,406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $93.16. 458,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,230. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

