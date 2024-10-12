iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 382,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 124.3% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 367,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.48. 1,716,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

