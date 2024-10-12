iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.80 and last traded at $131.80, with a volume of 270091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.20.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAI. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

