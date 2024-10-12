iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN stock remained flat at $47.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,301. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

