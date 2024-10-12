iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BGRN stock remained flat at $47.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,301. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
