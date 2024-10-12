Itai Perry Sells 3,900 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.5 %

PAYO stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

