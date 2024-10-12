Itai Perry Sells 3,900 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.5 %
PAYO stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.01.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
