J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and traded as high as $44.50. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 108 shares.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

