Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $183.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.82.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

