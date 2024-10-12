James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 654.4% in September

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,800 shares, an increase of 654.4% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

JHX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 30,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $43.57.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on James Hardie Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 16.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 55,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 46.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.