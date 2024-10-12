Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,903,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 395,290 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 86,689 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 26.2% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 360,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 74,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the first quarter worth $619,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

JOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 64,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

