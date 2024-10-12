Jefferies Financial Group Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $57.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRB. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.89.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WRB

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 59.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 140.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 74.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.