Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $73.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Trex Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

