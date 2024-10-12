Jefferies Financial Group Increases RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target to $180.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point dropped their target price on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.80.

RLI opened at $157.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.41. RLI has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $160.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 45.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of RLI by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

