Jefferies Financial Group Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $252.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.40.

IBP opened at $238.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 50.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

