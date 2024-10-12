JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 46.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluor Trading Up 2.2 %

FLR opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.