JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $213,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $151.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.94. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.26 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.