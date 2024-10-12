JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,429,254 shares of company stock worth $54,750,979 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,511,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after buying an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,705,982 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

