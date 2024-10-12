John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, an increase of 4,684.3% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.5 days.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WDGJF stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

