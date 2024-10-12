Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.26. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 168,731 shares trading hands.

Jones Soda Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 72.73% and a negative net margin of 25.74%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

