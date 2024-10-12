JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $43.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE:SUM opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,206,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,210,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after purchasing an additional 448,922 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,051,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,753,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,817,000 after purchasing an additional 399,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,983,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

