JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $54.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.28.

ZION stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after buying an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,761,000 after acquiring an additional 563,889 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 433,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 376,549 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

