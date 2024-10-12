JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price to $575.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $630.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $574.13.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $476.27 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.00 and a 200 day moving average of $494.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,855,000 after buying an additional 59,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,283,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after buying an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

