JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 7.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

