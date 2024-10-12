Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.50. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.09.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,322 shares of company stock worth $2,731,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

