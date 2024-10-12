Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 951 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 313,969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after acquiring an additional 213,588 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $272.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.95 and a 200 day moving average of $253.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

