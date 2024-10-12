Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP grew its stake in Zeta Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

