Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

