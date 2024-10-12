Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $4,246,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $45.88 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

