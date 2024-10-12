Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 10,133 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Samsara by 18.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after buying an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Samsara by 102.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after buying an additional 3,853,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth $29,464,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $50.49 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,249,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,187 shares in the company, valued at $49,890,665.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,053,030 shares of company stock worth $87,159,176. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.