Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.73%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

