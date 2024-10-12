Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,190 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth $3,718,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 611.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 54,679 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

