Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Up 417.1% in September

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, an increase of 417.1% from the September 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KAVL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 317,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $9.69.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

