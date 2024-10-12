Kathryn Anne Hill Sells 2,023 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,130.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTLE shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

