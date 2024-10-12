Kava Self Reported Market Cap Hits $379.35 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Kava has a total market cap of $379.35 million and $28.64 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00045455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,688 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

