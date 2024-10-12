KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

KB Home has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KB Home to earn $9.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $79.72 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

