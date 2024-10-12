KeyCorp Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $130.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 235.80, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at $68,897,150.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

