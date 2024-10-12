KickToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.96 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $0.96 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01234815 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

